Tributes paid as former Cork politician Frank Crowley dies aged 83

Former Fine Gael TD and Cork county councillor Frank Crowley has passed away aged 83.

Mr Crowley served as a TD for the Cork North-West constituency and was first elected in 1981, topping polls in 1991 to become the councillor for Kanturk.

Mr Crowley was re-elected five times before losing his seat in 1997.

He spent over 30 years as a member of Cork County Council and has been described as “a fearless advocate for his constituents" in the wake of his death.

Cork North West TD Michael Creed led tributes today, saying: “It was with great sadness that I learned today of the passing of my former Dáil colleague, fellow Fine Gael member and friend, Frank Crowley.

“He was a member of Cork County Council for over 30 years, a TD for 16 years and a public representative with a cross-party reputation for honesty, integrity and dedication.”

Frank Crowley and PJ Sheehan at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the County Hall.

Mr Creed said Mr Crowley had an “extraordinary” work ethic: “At national level, he was a fearless advocate for his constituents, and he left no stone unturned in his efforts to serve them.

“I remember his tenacity and persistence in delivering key infrastructural projects, for example the Kanturk Flood Relief Scheme, which was resolved during his time in office,” Mr Creed continued.

“At home in his beloved North Cork, he built a reputation for excellence in his approach to public representation in the Kanturk Electoral Area.

“For Frank, it was all about doing the work and helping people. That is what he did, and he did it consistently well. For that reason, he was always held in high regard by people of all political persuasions and none.”

Former Fine Gael leader John Bruton said that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the news and said that Mr Crowley had been “vital” in helping the party into government. He said that Mr Crowley “loved North Cork and spoke up for it with deep conviction”.