Tributes paid as former Cork politician Frank Crowley dies aged 83

Mr Crowley served as a TD for the Cork North-West constituency from 1981 to 1997, topping polls in 1991 to become the councillor for Kanturk
Tributes paid as former Cork politician Frank Crowley dies aged 83

The late Frank Crowley and his wife Winifrid at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the County Hall in 2018.

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 15:32
REBECCA LAFFAN and Paul Hosford 

Former Fine Gael TD and Cork county councillor Frank Crowley has passed away aged 83.

Mr Crowley served as a TD for the Cork North-West constituency and was first elected in 1981, topping polls in 1991 to become the councillor for Kanturk.

Mr Crowley was re-elected five times before losing his seat in 1997.

He spent over 30 years as a member of Cork County Council and has been described as “a fearless advocate for his constituents" in the wake of his death.

Cork North West TD Michael Creed led tributes today, saying: “It was with great sadness that I learned today of the passing of my former Dáil colleague, fellow Fine Gael member and friend, Frank Crowley.

“He was a member of Cork County Council for over 30 years, a TD for 16 years and a public representative with a cross-party reputation for honesty, integrity and dedication.” 

Frank Crowley and PJ Sheehan at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the County Hall.
Frank Crowley and PJ Sheehan at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the County Hall.

Mr Creed said Mr Crowley had an “extraordinary” work ethic: “At national level, he was a fearless advocate for his constituents, and he left no stone unturned in his efforts to serve them.

“I remember his tenacity and persistence in delivering key infrastructural projects, for example the Kanturk Flood Relief Scheme, which was resolved during his time in office,” Mr Creed continued.

“At home in his beloved North Cork, he built a reputation for excellence in his approach to public representation in the Kanturk Electoral Area.

“For Frank, it was all about doing the work and helping people. That is what he did, and he did it consistently well. For that reason, he was always held in high regard by people of all political persuasions and none.”

Former Fine Gael leader John Bruton said that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the news and said that Mr Crowley had been “vital” in helping the party into government. He said that Mr Crowley “loved North Cork and spoke up for it with deep conviction”.

More in this section

Cahirmee horse fair Fermoy supermarket owner seeks to block new Tesco opening across the road
Tributes paid as foul play suspected in death of Killarney pensioner Tributes paid as foul play suspected in death of Killarney pensioner
Traffic chaos on Kerry's Inch beach as cars get trapped in tide  Traffic chaos on Kerry's Inch beach as cars get trapped in tide 
Tributes paid as former Cork politician Frank Crowley dies aged 83

Cork credit union group sets up student bursary in honour of former CEO 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices