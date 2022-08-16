Cork rally to put pressure on Taoiseach over services for disabled children

The Taoiseach is set to come under pressure this weekend, as families fighting for children's disabilities services escalate their campaign.

The Families Unite for Services and Support (FUSS) group has announced plans for a "third day of action" with a rally in Cork city on Saturday, where they say Micheál Martin will be singled out for specific criticism.

FUSS said despite promises of improvements from various ministers, little or nothing has happened since their first rallies.

Campaign spokesperson Rebecca O’Riordan said Mr Martin has not responded to a letter from constituents in June flagging issues with therapeutic intervention, respite, and vital equipment.

"He has not responded nor has he contacted a single constituent. His office has also denied FUSS requests to meet him to tackle this crisis," she said.

“There are over 100,000 children languishing on wait lists across the country, including 7,200 children awaiting psychology review, and over 13,450 on primary care speech and language therapy lists.

It is safe to say, parents, carers, and the disabled community have lost all faith that their voices are being heard.

She said some families in Cork face waits of up to two years for equipment such as wheelchairs, seats, and bath supports, but when families approached the suppliers used by the HSE and self-funded the purchase of equipment, they got equipment delivered in just four to six weeks.

Families in Cork have been unable to access respite due to staff shortages, despite available funding.

If money is not the issue, why must they wait so long to secure their independence, safety, and dignity?

This weekend’s rally, the third such FUSS rally, has been prompted by news in recent weeks which FUSS says further emphasises the failed rollout of the Progressing Disability Services (PDS) plan, and the catastrophic impact that it has had on children.

PDS was meant to reorganise how children and their families’ access and receive clinical disability services, and provide a fairer pathway to clinical supports, through the establishment of new Children’s Disability Network Teams in locations across the country.

But instead, FUSS says it has led to chronic delays, staff recruitment and retention issues, and major gaps in service delivery.

Disability Minister Anne Rabbitte accepted earlier this year that there have been issues with the PDS rollout, and that significant new investment in the area has not translated into improved service delivery on the ground.

Political responsibility for PDS was due to transfer this month to the Department of Children.

FUSS said it met with Childrens’ Minister Roderic O’Gorman last month to flag issues and offer workable solutions, and was told again that "for once, money is not the issue".

FUSS said many problems still exist, and there has been little or no progress on promised solutions, with fears now that therapists in special schools who were due to be replaced by September will not be in place in time for the start of the new school year.