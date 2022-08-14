Man airlifted after fall on rocks on Kerry beach

The alarm was raised just after 6.30pm when National Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Kells Beach on the Iveragh Peninsula
Man airlifted after fall on rocks on Kerry beach

The paramedics requested the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard which tasked the Iveragh Coast Guard unit and the Shannon-based helicopter, rescue 115, to the scene. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 22:17
Eoin English

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling on rocks at a Kerry beach this evening.

The alarm was raised just after 6.30pm when National Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Kells Beach on the Iveragh Peninsula after reports that a man had suffered injuries after falling on rocks nearby.

The paramedics requested the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard which tasked the Iveragh Coast Guard unit and the Shannon-based helicopter, rescue 115, to the scene.

The casualty was treated at the scene and was prepared for an airlift.

The aircraft arrived in the area just before 8pm and the winchman was lowered to the ground before arrangements were made to winch the casualty on board the aircraft.

The man was then flown to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for further treatment for his injuries, which are understood to be not serious.

Read More

Girl, 11, medevaced from Bere Island by RNLI after fall

More in this section

Girl, 11, medevaced from Bere Island by RNLI after fall Girl, 11, medevaced from Bere Island by RNLI after fall
Michael Collins commemoration Varadkar pays tribute to ‘remarkable legacy’ of Michael Collins at his graveside
Burst mains leaves 4,000 Kerry premises without water Burst mains leaves 4,000 Kerry premises without water
Man airlifted after fall on rocks on Kerry beach

Former Midlands 103 boss Albert Fitzgerald dies aged 59

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices