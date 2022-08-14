Man airlifted after fall on rocks on Kerry beach

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling on rocks at a Kerry beach this evening.
The alarm was raised just after 6.30pm when National Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Kells Beach on the Iveragh Peninsula after reports that a man had suffered injuries after falling on rocks nearby.
The paramedics requested the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard which tasked the Iveragh Coast Guard unit and the Shannon-based helicopter, rescue 115, to the scene.
The casualty was treated at the scene and was prepared for an airlift.
The aircraft arrived in the area just before 8pm and the winchman was lowered to the ground before arrangements were made to winch the casualty on board the aircraft.
The man was then flown to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for further treatment for his injuries, which are understood to be not serious.