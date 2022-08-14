Former Midlands 103 boss Albert Fitzgerald dies aged 59

The death has occurred of the former managing director of Midlands 103, Albert Fitzgerald, (59) who retired in January of this year.

The PPI-winning broadcaster and producer was a native of Mitchelstown in Co Cork who lived in Tullamore in Co Offaly. He passed away on Saturday following a short illness.

Mr Fitzgerald joined Midlands 103 in 1995 as a sales manager, before taking the company reigns nine years later.

Midlands 103 paid tribute to Mr Fitzgerald saying that his “energy knew no bounds” in orchestrating fundraising projects in the wider community, including the Be Safe Be Seen Road Safety Campaign and Coins for Cancer.

"His legacy will live on through (his wife) Siobhan and their sons Andrew and Stephen."

At the time of his retirement earlier this year, Mr Fitzgerald said that he was proud that Midlands 103 was delivering the biggest weekly audience of any local station outside of Dublin and Cork. He was also a former managing director of the Tindle CL Broadcasting Group.

Mr Fitzgerald started his career at Cork pirate station ERI, successfully making the transition to Ireland's new fledgling radio industry in 1989 when the state's first legal stations went to air.

Mr Fitzgerald was the sales manager of Cork's first independent radio station, Radio South, and then moved to 96FM. He has held senior positions in independent radio stations in both Ireland and the UK.

He has also presented various shows on air. Previously he hosted talk-based programmes on a variety of topics, including business, DIY & gardening, and the "This is Your Life"-style interview programme "Life & Times.” Albert has also presented Irish music show "A Touch of Folk" and a music-driven documentary programme about the popular Sheerin Family Band.

Mr Fitzgerald was a Fetac accredited sales trainer for the radio industry and had won awards for commercial production and copywriting.

He was named Businessperson of the Year in the Midlands in 2013 and was a founding member of the Tullamore Rotary Club.

The club said that Mr Fitzgerald was a "valued member and treasured friend" who had been the driver of many successful club projects.

"His drive and determination inspired us all."

Mr Fitzgerald is survived by his wife and children, his two sisters, four brothers, extended family and friends. He will repose at his home on Church Road in Tullamore from 2pm until 8pm on Monday with cremation taking place on Tuesday in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.45pm.