Girl, 11, medevaced from Bere Island by RNLI after fall

The RNLI medevaced a child from an island off West Cork after she was injured in a fall.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm on Saturday after the 11-year-old girl suffered injuries after a fall on Bere Island.

The Castletownbere lifeboat volunteer crew were requested to launch by Valentia Coastguard Marine Coordination Centre to provide assistance to the injured child in the village of Rerrin at the eastern end of the island.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew David O’Donovan, Martin Cronin, Dave Fenton, and Andrew O’Neill.

Conditions from the short crossing were described as very calm.

The crew arrived at Bere Island’s pier but tidal conditions prevented the lifeboat from berthing and the crew launched their smaller inflatable Y-boat.

The casualty was then transferred by stretcher to the lifeboat. She was accompanied by her mother.

The lifeboat brought them to Castletownbere lifeboat station where paramedics from the National Ambulance Service were waiting to provide medical attention.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat's launching authority, Felix O’Donoghue, described the call-out as “very straightforward” and “very smooth” and he said the crew wished the young girl a full and speedy recovery.