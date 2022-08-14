Girl, 11, medevaced from Bere Island by RNLI after fall

The alarm was raised at around 10pm on Saturday after the 11-year-old girl suffered injuries after a fall on Bere Island.
Girl, 11, medevaced from Bere Island by RNLI after fall

The Castletownbere lifeboat volunteer crew were requested to launch by Valentia Coastguard Marine Coordination Centre. 

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 16:45
Eoin English

The RNLI medevaced a child from an island off West Cork after she was injured in a fall.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm on Saturday after the 11-year-old girl suffered injuries after a fall on Bere Island.

The Castletownbere lifeboat volunteer crew were requested to launch by Valentia Coastguard Marine Coordination Centre to provide assistance to the injured child in the village of Rerrin at the eastern end of the island.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew David O’Donovan, Martin Cronin, Dave Fenton, and Andrew O’Neill.

Conditions from the short crossing were described as very calm.

The crew arrived at Bere Island’s pier but tidal conditions prevented the lifeboat from berthing and the crew launched their smaller inflatable Y-boat.

The casualty was then transferred by stretcher to the lifeboat. She was accompanied by her mother.

The lifeboat brought them to Castletownbere lifeboat station where paramedics from the National Ambulance Service were waiting to provide medical attention.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat's launching authority, Felix O’Donoghue, described the call-out as “very straightforward” and “very smooth” and he said the crew wished the young girl a full and speedy recovery.

Read More

Man, 40s, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Clare lake

More in this section

Burst mains leaves 4,000 Kerry premises without water Burst mains leaves 4,000 Kerry premises without water
Man, 40s, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Clare lake Man, 40s, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Clare lake
Young boy, 8, swept out to sea among three people rescued by emergency services in Clare  Young boy, 8, swept out to sea among three people rescued by emergency services in Clare 
Michael Collins commemoration

Varadkar pays tribute to ‘remarkable legacy’ of Michael Collins at his graveside

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices