Father, daughter and grandson rescued in Ballycotton after dinghy capsizes

Several volunteer crews jumped to the call after they were alerted that the three family members had ended up in the water
Father, daughter and grandson rescued in Ballycotton after dinghy capsizes

The team from Crosshaven RNLI were joined by two members of the Youghal lifeboat station crew on the dispatch.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 07:57
Eimer McAuley

An elderly man, his daughter and her son were rescued on Thursday after their dinghy capsized east of Whitegate Oil refinery. 

The casualties were very cold when the Ballcotton lifeboat crew found them so they were taken to Cobh where they could warm up in dry clothes. 

Several volunteer crews jumped to the call after they were alerted that the three family members had ended up in the water. 

The RNLI Crosshaven lifeboat team, alongside two crew members from the Youghal lifeboat station, were immediately launched to the scene after being alerted at 3.50pm. 

While en route, they were informed that the casualties had been taken from the water by a RIB manned by two members of the Ballycotton lifeboat crew, Alan Cott and Conor Philpott. 

On arrival two of the casualties transferred over to the lifeboat and were medically checked whilst the dinghy was righted and the casualty vessel made way to Cobh, a spokesperson for the Crosshaven Lifeboat station said. 

"As the two casualties on the lifeboat were very cold, it was decided to head to Cobh and their vehicle where dry clothing would be available. Once landed, the lifeboat headed back to the dinghy and escorted it to a safe berth in Cobh."

The team — including Claire Morgan, Denis Cronin and Youghal crew members Noel Joyce and Karen Walsh — ensured that the family were safe and well once they got to shore. 

"Things can go wrong very quickly at sea, even in the beautiful weather we are currently having," the spokesperson for the station added. 

Read More

Getting some 'fresh air' might be harder than you think

More in this section

The Puck stops here: Sweltering heat prompts shortest reign ever for Killorglin's King Puck The Puck stops here: Sweltering heat prompts shortest reign ever for Killorglin's King Puck
King Puck 'resting in the shade' after goat removed from 50ft stand due to heat King Puck 'resting in the shade' after goat removed from 50ft stand due to heat
Sweden seeks extradition of three men arrested at Waterford Airport over €3.5m cocaine haul Council: Legal agreements being drawn up for investment into Waterford Airport
Father, daughter and grandson rescued in Ballycotton after dinghy capsizes

Fruit shop in English Market temporarily closed due to 'extensive rodent droppings'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices