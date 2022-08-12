Father, daughter and grandson rescued in Ballycotton after dinghy capsizes

An elderly man, his daughter and her son were rescued on Thursday after their dinghy capsized east of Whitegate Oil refinery.

The casualties were very cold when the Ballcotton lifeboat crew found them so they were taken to Cobh where they could warm up in dry clothes.

Several volunteer crews jumped to the call after they were alerted that the three family members had ended up in the water.

The RNLI Crosshaven lifeboat team, alongside two crew members from the Youghal lifeboat station, were immediately launched to the scene after being alerted at 3.50pm.

While en route, they were informed that the casualties had been taken from the water by a RIB manned by two members of the Ballycotton lifeboat crew, Alan Cott and Conor Philpott.

On arrival two of the casualties transferred over to the lifeboat and were medically checked whilst the dinghy was righted and the casualty vessel made way to Cobh, a spokesperson for the Crosshaven Lifeboat station said.

"As the two casualties on the lifeboat were very cold, it was decided to head to Cobh and their vehicle where dry clothing would be available. Once landed, the lifeboat headed back to the dinghy and escorted it to a safe berth in Cobh."

The team — including Claire Morgan, Denis Cronin and Youghal crew members Noel Joyce and Karen Walsh — ensured that the family were safe and well once they got to shore.

"Things can go wrong very quickly at sea, even in the beautiful weather we are currently having," the spokesperson for the station added.