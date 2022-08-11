Fruit and veg shop in Cork's English Market temporarily closed due to 'extensive rodent droppings'

A fruit and veg shop in Cork's iconic English Market was subject to a temporary closure order from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) after the discovery of "extensive rodent droppings".

It was one of a number of businesses found to be non-compliant by the FSAI.

Three temporary closure orders were served on Zing by Chaska at 91 Marlborough St, Dublin 1; Bamboo Foods Ltd at Station Roundabout, Letterkenny, Donegal; and Superfruit at The English Market, Cork.

Superfruit inspection report According to the inspection report for Superfruit, inspectors noted: "Extensive rodent droppings were noted under display units on the shop floor. A large amount of monkey nuts were observed with marks similar to pest gnawing. A box of monkey nuts was on display to customers on the shop floor. Many bags had holes similar to gnawing by rodents. "There was monkey nut debris within the display box with similar gnaw marks." Superfruit has since reopened.

One closure order, served under the EU regulations, was served on the takeaway Doson, located at 10 Dorset St Lower in Dublin 1.

The FSAI has released some of the reasons for the closure orders without specification to what incident relates to which business.

Among the reasons were live rats on the premises, rat droppings found near food storage and evidence of pests gnawing foodstuffs.

In one case, a very poor standard of basic hygiene in food preparation areas which posed a risk of food contamination was observed.

In another case it was found that high-risk cooked foods were not temperature-controlled, with chicken found to have been stored at 23C.

Some food handlers were inadequately trained and lacked knowledge of temperature control, pest control and cleaning.

FSAI CEO Pamela Byrne said it was disappointing to see a number of enforcement orders relating to the presence of rodents on premises. Picture: Shane O'Neill/SON

Pamela Byrne, chief executive of FSAI stressed the importance of ensuring food is stored correctly and safely, especially during the summer months when temperatures are higher.

She said it was disappointing to see a number of enforcement orders relating to the presence of rodents on the premises.

"Ensuring food is free of contamination includes putting robust pest control systems in place and also training/supervising staff appropriately," said Ms Byrne.

"It must also be noted that summer is a particularly busy time of year for many food businesses, and it is critical that businesses have the necessary systems in place to account for both the increase in customers and temperatures.

"Food bacteria can multiply quickly in warm weather and food businesses must ensure food is stored correctly."

Eight prohibition orders, which are under appeal, were served on Holland and Barrett at Dublin Airport Logistics Park, Saint Margaret's Rd.