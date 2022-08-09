Cork hotel renovates room where Michael Collins spent his last night

The Imperial Hotel in Cork City has renovated room 115 into a suite in his honour, complete with four-poster bed and furniture dating from the period
Cork hotel renovates room where Michael Collins spent his last night

Michael Collins leaving the Imperial Hotel the day before he died in August 1922. Picture: W J O'Donovan

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 15:35
Eoin English

The historic hotel where Michael Collins spent his last night alive will host his family for special commemorative events on the weekend marking the centenary of his death.

The Imperial Hotel in Cork City has detailed its plans, which include the unveiling of a new Collins portrait and the renovation of room 115, where Collins spent his final nights alive, into a suite in his honour.

A stay in the opulent Michael Collins Suite will set you back a cool €450, bed and breakfast, for double occupancy, once it is available for booking.

The revolutionary leader was a regular guest at the Imperial Hotel on the South Mall.

He spent his last two nights alive in room 115, leaving the hotel at 6.15am on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, via Pembroke Street where the hotel’s main entrance was at that time, and travelling with Emmet Dalton in a Leyland touring car, accompanied by a small military convoy, towards West Cork.

They were ambushed at Béal na Bláth at about 7.30pm and Collins was shot dead. He was just 31.

The new 'Michael Collins Suite' at the Imperial Hotel, Cork. 
The new 'Michael Collins Suite' at the Imperial Hotel, Cork. 

Imperial Hotel owner Allen Flynn said he and his family are very proud of the hotel’s historic connection to Collins.

“In its 206-year history the hotel has welcomed famous and historic figures, but the Michael Collins connection is especially strong,” he said.

“It is a deep honour for us to pay tribute to Collins with a newly commissioned portrait and by turning the room where he stayed into the majestic Michael Collins Suite, which we hope will be met with his family’s approval and be a place for those who have an enduring regard for his place in history to stay in the future.” 

The ‘Michael Collins Suite’ has been styled with green hues in the soft furnishings. It has a mahogany four-poster bed and furniture dating from the period, with a bust of Collins on the writing desk.

It will be left vacant on August 22 as a mark of respect.

The Michael Collins Suite has a mahogany four-poster bed and furniture dating from the period, with a bust of Collins on the writing desk. Picture: Louis Tang 
The Michael Collins Suite has a mahogany four-poster bed and furniture dating from the period, with a bust of Collins on the writing desk. Picture: Louis Tang 

About 30 of Collins’s relatives will have spent the previous night as guests of the hotel, where they will attend the screening of two documentaries on Collins.

They will enjoy a private family breakfast in the hotel the following morning, after which Collins’ grandniece Fidelma Collins and grandnephew Aidan O’Sullivan will unveil the Collins portrait in the hotel lobby by artist Mick O’ Dea from Ennis, before the family departs to follow the exact route Collins took to West Cork.

That evening, Pól Ó Murchú, a grandnephew of Collins, will deliver a talk in the hotel focusing on Collins the man rather than Collins the politician. 

Details on the public events are available here or on the Imperial Hotel's website.

Read More

Plans being finalised for centenary commemoration of Béal na Bláth

More in this section

Man, 37, dies following collision in Kerry Man, 37, dies following collision in Kerry
One airlifted to hospital after two swimmers got into difficulty in Clare One airlifted to hospital after two swimmers got into difficulty in Clare
Hedgehog, wild, native European hedgehog in summer flowers and herbs. Erinaceus europaeus Cobh urged to declare ‘hedgehog safe zones’ after spike in roadkill
<p>Coastal areas may not feel as hot due to sea breezes but care should still be taken when outside in the sun. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Heatwave: Status yellow high-temperature warning issued for Munster and Leinster

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 6, 2022

  • 8
  • 20
  • 26
  • 30
  • 36
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices