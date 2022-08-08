Man, 37, dies following collision in Kerry

The incident occurred on Monday in the townland of Strands End, Cahersiveen
Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, Picture: Google Maps

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 21:08
Caitlín Griffin

A man has died following a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are currently at the scene in the townland of Strands End, Cahersiveen where the incident occurred at approximately 4.45pm on Monday evening.

The male motorcyclist, 37, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The female car driver, who is in her early 50s and the sole occupant of the car, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The N70 at Strands End is currently closed in both directions as garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. 

Local diversions are in place and this road will remain closed overnight and into the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. 

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

