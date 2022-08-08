Two men arrested after young woman stabbed in Tralee

The woman was taken to Kerry University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries
Two men arrested after young woman stabbed in Tralee

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 11pm.

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 15:20
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two men have been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Co Kerry on Sunday evening.

It is understood that the woman, aged in her 20s, received stab wounds during the assault.

The woman was taken to Kerry University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the assault, which occurred in the Ballymullen area of Tralee on Sunday.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 11pm.

A technical examination of the scene took place on Monday morning.

Two men, aged in their late teens and mid-20s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information relating to it to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.

More in this section

Higher education funding €65m fund launched to address climate and technology ‘challenges’
Sam Maguire Cup to be guest of honour at Puck Fair Sam Maguire Cup to be guest of honour at Puck Fair
Man escapes after motorbike bursts into flames near Shannon Airport Man escapes after motorbike bursts into flames near Shannon Airport
KerryPlace: Republic of Ireland
Two men arrested after young woman stabbed in Tralee

Watch: Drone footage of 70ft fin whale captured in West Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 6, 2022

  • 8
  • 20
  • 26
  • 30
  • 36
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices