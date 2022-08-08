Carrigaline rent anomaly as some areas covered by pressure zone, while others aren't

Some people living in Co Cork's biggest town are paying far higher rents than their near neighbours, because an anomaly in an electoral boundary shake-up has yet to be tackled.

This has led to a situation where people living in the northern part of Carrigaline have rents capped, but their neighbours on the southside don’t.

There was consternation when municipal districts in the county were set up after town councils (UDCs) were abolished in 2014 and bureaucrats based in Dublin decided to split Carrigaline down the middle.

Half of it was represented by the Carrigaline Municipal District Council and the other half by the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council.

At the beginning of July, the latest additions were made to the Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) list.

In total 19 new locations have been added to the list, including Fermoy and Midleton in Cork County following reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act.

Anomaly

However, an anomaly still exists in the Carrigaline Local Electoral Area since the electoral boundaries changed in 2018.

It was decided then that common sense should prevail and areas which had been in the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council were ceded to the Carrigaline Municipal District.

These included the remainder of Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Ballygarvan.

However, while the northern half of Carrigaline is listed as a Rent Pressure Zone, the southern half still isn't.

“This is a glaring mistake and it's not been rectified in the latest Rent Pressure Zone adjustments,” said Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh who sits on the Carrigaline Municipal District Council.

“This is an anomaly that shouldn’t exist and needs immediate attention. I find it incredible that this omission wasn’t spotted sooner and adjustments made,” he said.

Mr Murtagh said trying to even find a rental property in Carrigaline is difficult and as a result, rents are high due to supply and demand. It's also hard to rent in Crosshaven.

“This is a major problem in Carrigaline. There are people who're struggling without the protections that others have who are living in the same town,” Mr Murtagh said.

Call for review

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has also called for a review to be undertaken urgently to address the situation.

“Rent pressure zones are determined by legal criteria which is legislative based. Carrigaline is currently one of the largest commuter towns in Ireland. It makes sense that all of the new Carrigaline municipal district to being made one rent pressure zone," he said.