Eagles fly into wild in Kerry as conservation effort soars

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said his experience of setting free four eagles on Friday as part of a long term re-introduction programme in Kerry will "last long in the memory".

The birds came from a group of 16 white-tailed eagles that are being set free into the skies in Kerry as part of a programme that began in 2007.

The chicks were collected in Norway under license, and as well as the lower Shannon estuary, they are being released in Killarney National Park and Lough Derg.

While eagles were once a striking element of Ireland's landscape, the sea eagles of the island were driven to extinction in the 19th century.

Mr Martin said he was wowed to see four eagles released into the wild for the first time, and he has been paying close attention to the project for years.

He paid tribute to "all those involved in this incredible project from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to local farmers, local communities and conservation bodies."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and divisional manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service Philip Buckley at the release site of the white-tailed eagles in Tarbert Estuary, Co Kerry. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Mr Martin reflected on how the project underlines, in real terms, Ireland's commitment to implementing the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

“I am particularly grateful to the Norwegian authorities and colleagues for their collaboration, which has enabled this exciting reintroduction to happen," he said.

Over the past 10 years, the re-introduction of white-tailed eagles at different sites in Ireland has been supported by visitors and locals alike.

The eagles, which were collected in Norway via the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, have been fitted with satellite tags in Ireland so their progress in the wild can be followed.

The first white-tailed eagle to be bred in Ireland in over 100 years has produced seven fledgling chicks in the past three years, and this led to the first Irish-bred male successfully breeding as well. He and his mate fledged a chick at their nest in Glengarriff.

The NPWS has warned that "despite these breeding successes,", Ireland's eagle population still faces threats such as illegal poisoning.

On Tuesday next, more eagles will be released by the Norwegian ambassador to Ireland, along with the group who looked after them in their home country, making the project possible.