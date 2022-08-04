Man and woman dead in Kerry swimming tragedy

A man and a woman have died in a swimming tragedy in Kerry.

The bodies have been recovered following a major air-sea rescue operation off Men’s Beach in Ballybunion in North Kerry.

There are unconfirmed reports that the two victims may be part of the same family group.

Efforts are now underway to contact family members and relations to inform them of the tragedy.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30pm that two people were in difficulty in the water.

The coast guard launched a major search operation, tasking several assets including the Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard, the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit and the RNLI lifeboat from Cappagh near Kilrush in Co Clare to the scene.

A unit of the National Ambulance Service, Civil Defence members, the Coast Guard’s Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and the north Cork-based air ambulance, Helimed 92, were also tasked as gardaí rushed to the scene.

One person was recovered in critical condition from the water a short time later and was taken ashore where medical attention was rendered, including CPR.

The search continued for the second person who was recovered a short time later from the water by the sea and cliff rescue unit RIB, and was again taken to the shore for medical attention.

However, neither person responded to resuscitation attempts and both were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The search and rescue operation was mounted and coordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.