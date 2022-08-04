'A real test of fortitude and willpower': cyclists set off on 600km Tour de Munster

Cycling legend Sean Kelly had a rowing legend on his shoulder on Thursday as he saddled up to lead cyclists off on a 600km four-day charity cycle around Munster.

The former professional and world number one cyclist, who competed in some of the world’s top stage and one-day tour classics, was joined on the first stage of the annual four-day Tour de Munster by European, World, and Olympic rowing star Gary O'Donovan, as they led dozens of amateur cyclists off on the first of several testing stages across the provinces six counties, while raising funds for Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI)'s Munster branches.

Kelly, who now commentates on professional cycling, has cycled in the first stage of all editions of the Tour de Munster from 2006 to 2008, and has cycled all stages since 2009.

“Each year, I meet so many great and admirable people participating in the tour, many who have a child or family member with Down syndrome,” he said.

It has given me the opportunity to hear first-hand why the services provided by the DSI Munster branches are,so important and I'm delighted to support the tour in every way I can.

Tour founder, Paul Sheridan, said the Tour de Munster is not an easy ride.

"It is a real test of fortitude and willpower,” he said.

“In order to stay the course, participants have been putting in a huge amount of hard work both physically and mentally, to meet the demands of the Tour across its four-day duration.

“And while this level of commitment is required, our motivation does not wear thin. “We are driven by passion and purpose to support the wonderful children and adults of Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

“Every cent raised makes a difference to their lives."

The cyclists set off from Cork’s Grand Parade early this morning, arriving in Killaloe this evening.

Riders cross the bridge at Lismore Castle in County Waterford on Thursday, as they participate in the MACE Tour De Munster. Picture: Don MacMonagle

They complete the Limerick to Tralee stage tomorrow, leaving Killaloe at 9am, and heading through for Ennis around noon, before heading for Kildysart and the Kilimer ferry around 2pm, with lunch on board, before heading for Listowel.

A refuelling stop has been scheduled at Christy’s pub at 3.10pm, with the group due to arrive at the Rose Hotel in Tralee around 4.40pm.

They take on the Tralee to Kenmare stage tomorrow, with lunch in the Dingle Skellig Hotel around 12.30pm, before cycling through Castlemaine, Milltown, Aghadoe Heights, Killarney, and on to the Lansdowne Arms Hotel in Kenmare around 6.15pm.

It’s a 10am start on Sunday, leaving Kenmare for Glengarriff, arriving in Ballylickey around noon with a stop at Gouganebarra at 1pm for lunch, then on to Inchigeela, Macroom, Lissarda and back to Cork city around 4pm, where cyclists will face the gruelling slopes of St Patrick’s Hill to cross the finish line.

This year’s charity cycle is the 22nd in the event’s proud history.

Hazel and John Sweetnam from Glanmire, Noel Doherty from Mayfield, and Rose Murphy from Rathpeacon, at the start of the MACE Tour De Munster The cycle will finish on St. Patrick's Hill Cork on Sunday. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Participants have raised almost €4m for its beneficiaries over the years, with over €3.5m for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010.

The Irish Examiner is among the media partners of the Tour de Munster, along with Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio.