Cork City Coroner to cycle 220kms for cancer research in memory of sisters and nephew

Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn, who lost his older sister Rosemary to cancer last year is to undertake an arduous 220km charity cycle this weekend to raise funds for cancer research.

The 63-year-old came up with the idea for the cycle at the funeral of his sister Rosemary. She passed away on May 12, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Philip Comyn: “I’ve set up a GoFundMe page and all the donations will go to the CUH Cancer charity." Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Poignantly, Mr Comyn said that he will complete the cycle on the anniversary of the death of another of his older sisters, Deirdre, who died in August of 2019. Mr Comyn has lost three family members to cancer in recent years.

“I lost my two sisters, Rose and Deirdre, and my nephew, Christopher, to three different types of cancer in the last six years and I thought it would be a nice idea to do something in their memory to help fund research plus I regularly come across the impact cancer can have in my work as a coroner.

"I first thought of it on the day of my sister Rose’s burial in May last year but then I let it subside for a while, and then over Christmas I decided I better do something so I bought a bike and I’ve been in training since January, I might do 50kms three days a week plus maybe 20kms two other days.”

His original intention was to cycle from the birthplace of his late mother Cherrie in Co. Down through Belfast all the way to Cork. However, Philip says he had a few concerns about his ability to finish such a mammoth trek.

“It would have been nice to cycle from Groomsport (in Co. Down) in recognition of my mother’s northern heritage, but I decided I had better be a bit more realistic in my ambitions, so I am cycling from my father’s home place of Kilconnell in East Galway, which is a bit more manageable at just over 220kms.”

Philip Comyn said: "Over Christmas I decided I better do something so I bought a bike and I’ve been in training since January, I might do 50kms three days a week plus maybe 20kms two other days.” Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Philip’s new route involves a starting point of Ballinderry Park House in Kilconnell to Cork University Hospital in Wilton over a 48-hour period starting on Friday.

“I don’t know why this particular idea came to me, but it did – my late father moved to Mallow to set up his legal practice in 1948 so the only family we have left in Kilconnell are those that are buried there so this will be a nice way of connecting with family roots.”

Philip's wife Gwynne will be driving the support car and he will be joined on the route by his friends Peter Boyle, Ger O’Sullivan, and Jim Ronayne who have been putting in serious training to be fit for the journey.

Mr Comyn's route involves a starting point of Ballinderry Park House in Kilconnell to Cork University Hospital in Wilton over a 48-hour period starting on Friday. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

“We aim to leave it early – we will be cycling five or six hours each day, doing 20kph or so – there are some hills but it’s not too bad – one of the biggest hills and possibly the toughest challenge will be on the home straight up Wilton Road to CUH but hopefully we’ll make it up to Wilton alright," he said.

“I’ve set up a GoFundMe page and all the donations will go to the CUH Cancer charity – I’m paying for the bike and the other equipment and the accommodation myself but everything we raise will go to assist the great work that they do into cancer research at CUH.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Philip Comyn’s Galway to Cork charity cycle can do so on GoFundMe.