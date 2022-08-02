Major expansion to children's healthcare at Cork University Hospital gets green light

A major expansion to children's healthcare at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has received the green light from city council planners, as part of plans to make CUH a regional hub for paediatric health services.

The five-storey extension will provide 83 paediatric in-patient bedrooms, high dependency units, palliative care suites, haematology bed spaces, procedure rooms, operating theatres and diagnostic facilities.

Planning permission was also granted for the refurbishment of level one of the existing paediatric unit to accommodate a paediatric assessment unit and other services.

CUH’s existing children’s unit was built in 1978. The hospital's paediatric services moved to another area of the hospital over six years ago amid hopes a new children’s unit was imminent but the services are all still being delivered in that temporary location.

The paediatric facilities at the hospital have been recognised as requiring significant expansion and modernisation. Campaigning and fundraising for an extension and upgrades have been under way for several years.

One of the assumptions underlying the as-yet-unfinished National Children’s Hospital was that the majority of hospital-delivered healthcare for children outside Dublin would be provided in three regional centres, with only a small minority of children requiring referral for the likes of cardiac surgery and intensive care.

CUH would then act as this regional centre for children’s healthcare, for referral from hospitals in Waterford, Kerry and south Tipperary, as well as elsewhere in Cork.

In its submission to Cork City Council, CUH said: “The proposed development will provide for the delivery of much-needed paediatric facilities at Cork University Hospital.

“There are currently no dedicated specialist health and social care professionals and no dedicated outpatient facilities in CUH for paediatrics which does not comply with international best practice.”

CUH has said this was the latest phase of its new paediatric department in Cork.

After submitting planning proposals, it said: “The next phase of the project will focus on the delivery of in-patient accommodation as well as the provision of dedicated paediatric theatre accommodation.”

CUH added it would cater for both Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital paediatric departments. Currently, both hospitals have about 8,000 paediatric admissions.

A city architect who appraised the plans said that “for a complex building type, an architectural language had been used to provide a very good, designed building”.

In granting permission, Cork City Council attached 24 conditions that must be met, such as noise levels during construction, drainage and waste on the site.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Dave Mullane, the clinical director for paediatrics at CUH, previously told the Irish Examiner that the pace of delivery of the project had been frustrating.

He said it was great to see a national paediatrics hospital being built in Dublin, but pointed out that 98% of the young patients seen at CUH get all of their treatment at the hospital.

“Just 2% require transfer to Dublin,” he said at the time.

“We need to ensure the facilities here at CUH are of similar standard and to the best international standard.

“We need a similar standard of facilities for children of this region to ensure that their care can be delivered as close to home as possible.”

The HSE South/South West Hospitals Group has been asked for comment.