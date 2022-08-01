Cork City Council plans €120k Christmas experience in City Hall

Cork City Council is set to spend up to €120,000 on an indoor Christmas experience at City Hall as part of its annual festive celebrations.

It has put a project out to tender for an installation within the Millennium Hall and Eglington Street foyer at City Hall which will incorporate an “animation of the space, music and lighting and focal points with photo-opportunities" within the venue.

It comes as part of the council’s annual Christmas celebration called Glow. Last year, it saw the return of the giant Ferris wheel and outdoor music, comedy and entertainment over three nights at Fitzgerald Park.

The indoor installation at City Hall is planned to open to the public not later than December 8. The venue is available between December 4-23. However, the council said it may run an earlier opening date if it is deemed “preferable”.

It wants the project to be “family-orientated” and cater for different ages, but with a specific focus on a younger audience. The council also wants a number of focal points to “attract attention, draw the eye” and offer opportunities to take a photo.

The successful contractor must animate the space using performers or alternative animation, as well as music and sound elements around the venue to enhance the visitor’s experience.

The council, however, added that no live animals should be part of the show and it must not have “excessively loud sound elements” that would interfere with the operation of council business.

It said that the maximum €120,000 budget should meet all the costs associated with the experience, including design, installation, health and safety, labour, pre-booking ticketing system, stewarding, insurance and management on-site for the event.

The upcoming festive season will come after two Covid-ravaged years in the country. Typical Cork Christmas traditions had to adapt in the face of restrictions, with the famous St Fin Barre’s Cathedral choir among them.

Having recorded their annual performance at the cathedral, in line with public health guidelines, it visited sites such as the city’s Mercy University Hospital and broadcast the show via the big screen for staff and patients, many of whom watched from their hospital windows.

In relation to the City Hall experience, the council said that the deadline for submissions is August 26, with a contract set to be awarded by September 5.