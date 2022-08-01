Man, 80s, dies after falling from mobility scooter in Kinsale 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday morning
The incident occurred in Cork St in Kinsale. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 11:38
Eimer McAuley

A man in his mid-80s has died following a fall from a mobility scooter in a tragic incident in Kinsale, Co Cork. 

The man was seriously injured after falling while travelling on Cork St, shortly after 9.30am on Sunday. 

He was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance, where he has since been pronounced dead.

Gardaí said in a statement that an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has been arranged and the local Coroner has since been notified.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

