Gardaí appeal for help in locating Kerry teen last seen cycling bright green bike

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for help in locating a 15-year-old who has been missing since last Friday.
Igor Krakowian was reported missing from Kilcummin in Killarney. He was last seen wearing a grey hoody and black trousers and he was cycling a bright green bike.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Igor Krakowian who is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, County Kerry, since Friday, 29th July."
"Igor is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height with a medium build, short blonde / light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Igor was wearing grey hoody, black trousers & trainers and was cycling a bright green bike.
Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.