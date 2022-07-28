Youghal RNLI assists three people onboard broken down vessel off Cork coast

Youghal RNLI assists three people onboard broken down vessel off Cork coast

The men's boat was then towed to the safety of the pontoon in the east Cork town and the men were handed over to the Youghal Coast Guard. Picture: Youghal RNLI

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 22:56
Greg Murphy

Volunteers with the Youghal RNLI have rescued three people off the southeast coast of Cork after the boat that they were travelling in suffered engine failure.

The RNLI responded to a call at around 2.45pm this afternoon after the 40ft motor cruiser broke down not far from the lighthouse in Youghal Bay.

Shortly after launch, the volunteers observed that the men aboard the stricken vessel were safe and well, not requiring any medical assistance.

The men's boat was then towed to the safety of the pontoon in the east Cork town and the men were handed over to the Youghal Coast Guard.

Speaking following the call out, Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI lifeboat deputy launching authority said: "Always have a means of communication. Should you get into trouble or see someone else in difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

More in this section

Teaching Council Case against Colm Murphy Teacher admits he had 'no option' but to make false claims about teaching at Cork school
Fota celebrates following birth of three black and white ruffed lemur babies Fota celebrates following birth of three black and white ruffed lemur babies
Autistic children treated 'disgracefully': Tipp girl, 12, meets Taoiseach to seek improved supports  Autistic children treated 'disgracefully': Tipp girl, 12, meets Taoiseach to seek improved supports 
Garda stock

Man charged with serious assault in Cork City due in court

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

  • 2
  • 11
  • 33
  • 40
  • 44
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices