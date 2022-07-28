Youghal RNLI assists three people onboard broken down vessel off Cork coast

Volunteers with the Youghal RNLI have rescued three people off the southeast coast of Cork after the boat that they were travelling in suffered engine failure.
The RNLI responded to a call at around 2.45pm this afternoon after the 40ft motor cruiser broke down not far from the lighthouse in Youghal Bay.
Shortly after launch, the volunteers observed that the men aboard the stricken vessel were safe and well, not requiring any medical assistance.
The men's boat was then towed to the safety of the pontoon in the east Cork town and the men were handed over to the Youghal Coast Guard.
Speaking following the call out, Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI lifeboat deputy launching authority said: "Always have a means of communication. Should you get into trouble or see someone else in difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."