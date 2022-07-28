Fota celebrates following birth of three black and white ruffed lemur babies

Fota Wildlife Park is asking for the public to help in naming the new baby lemurs
Fota celebrates following birth of three black and white ruffed lemur babies

Fota Wildlife Park announce the birth of three critically endangered black and white ruffed lemur babies. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 11:54
Olivia Kelleher

Fota Wildlife Park in Co Cork is celebrating the birth of three critically endangered black and white ruffed lemur babies.

The baby lemurs — whose gender is still unknown — were delivered on June 19 after a lengthy gestation period of 102 days, to mother Cloud, 20, and 10-year-old father Paraic.

Lemurs, which are endemic to Madagascar, are one of the most threatened mammal families on earth, with 79 of the 81 species considered to be in danger of extinction.

Fota is home to three species of lemur, the black and white ruffed lemur, ring-tailed lemur, and red-bellied lemur and take part in breeding and management programmes for all three species.

In 2019, Fota Wildlife Park opened the Madagascan Village to highlight the plight of the Madagascan ecosystems and biodiversity that are under severe threat and to educate the public on the need for conservation globally.

The three new arrivals "so far seem very confident and active". Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
The three new arrivals "so far seem very confident and active". Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Senior Ranger, Cathriona Ni Scanaill, said they are delighted with the new arrivals.

"Having ongoing success with this critically endangered species indicates how happy and healthy these primates are at Fota. 

"Cloud is a very experienced mother who takes it all in her stride. The three youngsters so far seem very confident and active. Most days, they play in the tunnel leading onto their island habitat.” 

Less than 250 black and white ruffed lemurs remain in the wild today. Ruffed lemurs are an unusual lemur species that display very primitive primate behaviour in that they build and give birth to their young in a nest.

Meanwhile, Fota Wildlife Park is asking for the public to help in naming the lemurs. The public can enter individual name suggestions on the Fota's website to be in with a chance of winning one of three year-long conservation annual passes.

