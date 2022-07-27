Gardaí seeking public's help in finding Dungarvan teenager missing for several days

When last seen, Jimmy was wearing a Boss t-shirt and navy shorts.
Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 10:32
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who's been missing since last week.

Jimmy Reynolds, 13, went missing in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford on Thursday afternoon, July 21.

Jimmy is described as being 6 foot tall with a strong build. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Jimmy was wearing a Boss t-shirt and navy shorts.

Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

