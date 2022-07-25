Gardaí searching for Waterford teen missing for almost a week

Have you seen Bobby Power?
Gardaí searching for Waterford teen missing for almost a week

Bobby Power has been missing from his home in Waterford since Tuesday, July 19. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 16:25
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public help's in locating a teenager who has been missing for almost a week. 

Bobby Power, 15, is from his home in Waterford since the night of Tuesday, July 19.

Bobby is described as being 5'9" tall with a slim build. 

He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Bobby was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

