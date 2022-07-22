Fishing boat crewman airlifted to hospital from West Cork coast

A crewman has been airlifted to hospital this Friday afternoon in a coordinated mission between Valentia Coastguard and Rescue 115.
The person was airlifted from an Irish fishing vessel operating approximately 170 miles southwest of Mizen Head.
"Top cover communication support was provided by an Air Corps Casa Maritime Patrol Aircraft," stated the Irish Coast Guard.
"The airlift took place shortly after 4pm and the helicopter is routing to Kerry University hospital where it is scheduled to arrive at 5.30pm."
The crewman's state is currently unknown.
It follows a rescue this morning by Youghal RNLI of a family of three after their stricken yacht began drifting towards rocks near Black Head in Youghal.
The 44ft yacht lost power and left them drifting towards the rocks so the couple and their teenage son radioed for assistance.
The family were experienced sailors and have been travelling the world on their boat for the past 10 years.