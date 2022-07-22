Family rescued from stricken yacht off Youghal

Youghal RNLI rescued a family of three after their stricken yacht began drifting towards rocks near Black Head in Youghal.

The rescue marked the fifth callout for the volunteer crew in less than a week.

The 44ft yacht lost power and left them drifting towards the rocks so the couple and their teenage son radioed for assistance.

The family were experienced sailors and have been travelling the world on their boat for the past 10 years.

The Youghal RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 6.42am and managed to reach the yacht in 10 minutes.

The vessel had lost its power due to a rope which had become caught in the propeller.

Once on the scene, one crew member boarded the yacht and the lifeboat towed the vessel back to Youghal pontoon where the family were looked after by the Youghal Coast Guard who were awaiting their arrival.

"The family had a VH1 radio onboard and didn’t hesitate to call the Coast Guard to alert the lifeboat for assistance when they experienced difficulty," said Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI Deputy Launching Authority.

"We would urge people to always carry a means of communion and if they get into difficult to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."