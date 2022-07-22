Family rescued from stricken yacht off Youghal

The family were experienced sailors and have been travelling the world on their boat for the past 10 years.
Family rescued from stricken yacht off Youghal

The Youghal RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 6.42am and managed to reach the yacht in 10 minutes. Picture: Youghal RNLI

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 15:01
Michelle McGlynn

Youghal RNLI rescued a family of three after their stricken yacht began drifting towards rocks near Black Head in Youghal.

The rescue marked the fifth callout for the volunteer crew in less than a week.

The 44ft yacht lost power and left them drifting towards the rocks so the couple and their teenage son radioed for assistance.

The family were experienced sailors and have been travelling the world on their boat for the past 10 years.

The Youghal RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 6.42am and managed to reach the yacht in 10 minutes.

The vessel had lost its power due to a rope which had become caught in the propeller.

Once on the scene, one crew member boarded the yacht and the lifeboat towed the vessel back to Youghal pontoon where the family were looked after by the Youghal Coast Guard who were awaiting their arrival.

"The family had a VH1 radio onboard and didn’t hesitate to call the Coast Guard to alert the lifeboat for assistance when they experienced difficulty," said Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI Deputy Launching Authority.

"We would urge people to always carry a means of communion and if they get into difficult to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

More in this section

Tributes paid to former Limerick music teacher who died of serious injuries Tributes paid to former Limerick music teacher who died of serious injuries
Plans for crematorium in North Cork turned down for second time Plans for crematorium in North Cork turned down for second time
Extreme weather events 'threaten water quality at Cork's blue flag beaches' Extreme weather events 'threaten water quality at Cork's blue flag beaches'
Family rescued from stricken yacht off Youghal

Gardaí tracing last movements of former Limerick teacher who died of serious injuries

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices