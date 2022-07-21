'I am so upset': Limerick woman forced to leave Syrian husband behind as visa suspended

Kerrie Price's plan to travel home to Ireland with her Syrian-born husband were upended by the new visa regulations
The holiday plans of Kerrie Price and her husband were upset when a visa requirement for refugees travelling from 20 'safe' European countries was introduced. Stock picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 02:05
Ann Murphy

A Limerick woman has had to travel home from Germany for a holiday without her Syrian husband because of the Government’s move in tightening immigration rules with immediate effect.

Kerrie Price from Moyross in Limerick city boarded a plane in Berlin without her husband Mohammad, a Syrian refugee, on Wednesday evening for a visit to her family in Limerick.

Mohammad has been living in Germany since 2016. His plans to travel with her were dealt a blow on Monday when the Government imposed a requirement for refugees travelling from 20 “safe” European countries to have a visa. The move will not affect Ukrainian refugees.

The couple had planned to remain in Ireland until August 25 and Mohammad had taken holidays from his job in Berlin for the trip. But Kerrie said on Wednesday evening: 

I won’t stay in Ireland as long as we had planned — maybe just a week or two. 

She said she was in tears in the airport, because of having to leave Mohammad behind.

She said that it does not feel right that she is able to freely travel to Ireland “because I was born in Ireland by chance”, while her husband has to remain behind.

She added: “I am so upset”.

The couple had booked accommodation in Galway for one weekend of the trip. The remainder of the holiday was being spent with relatives.

However, Kerrie said the couple’s plans are now in disarray because of Monday’s Cabinet decision.

She contacted the Irish Embassy in Berlin when she became aware of the change and was told that Mohammad would have to apply for a visa before he can come to Ireland. Kerrie, said however, that the visa application is set to take eight weeks.

She told the Irish Examiner: “Mohammad has been working in Berlin since 2017, one year after he arrived in Germany. He learned German quickly. 

He has a full-time job, an apartment and he is on track to get citizenship but, because of the long waiting times to apply for citizenship, he hasn’t gotten a German passport yet unfortunately.  

She added: “The news that Ireland is suspending visa-free travel for refugees shocked us because he is a hard working, honest person who only wanted to visit my family with me. He wouldn’t have travelled to Ireland to claim asylum.”

Taoiseach defends suspension of visa-free travel but says policy won't last 'forever'

