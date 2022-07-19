Bishop of Limerick says Ireland cannot depend on other countries to provide healthcare

The healthcare system cannot rely on other countries to solve the hospital waiting list crisis, the bishop of Limerick has said as he launched a €210m plan to expand St John’s Hospital.
It was revealed last week that a new Spanish hospital will treat at least 1,500 Irish patients per year, who are stuck on long public waiting lists here.
The hospital, in Alicante, is a part of a healthcare agreement whereby patients are treated under the EU Cross Border Directive, with the HSE reimbursing people for the price of treatment abroad.
Launching a significant expansion plan for St John’s Hospital in Limerick, Bishop Brendan Leahy, chairman of the hospital’s board, said: “The future generations are calling us here today to do what we can to ensure that they won’t have to travel to Galway or Cork, or indeed Spain, to receive scheduled surgery.”
Bishop Leahy said it makes absolute sense to address shortcomings in the existing hospital services so people can get treated near their homes:
Management at St John’s Hospital has unveiled a five-year expansion strategy, including a 150-bed on-site extension.