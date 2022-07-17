Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teen seriously injured in assault on Cork's Shakey Bridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault on the Shakey Bridge in Cork City, near Fitzgerald's Park.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

It is reported that a teenage boy was stabbed during the assault. His injuries, however, are not life-threatening.

The boy was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Garda forensic officers cordoned off a section of pathway below the Shaky Bridge as part of their investigation

No arrests have been made at this stage however gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and make themselves known. They are also appealing for anyone who may have footage of the assault to make it available to them.

A concert, Joy in the Park, was being held just 100m away at Fitzgerald's Park when the incident took place.

Around 5,000 people, mostly families were attending it. A spokeswoman for the organisers said they had Order of Malta ambulance personnel and members of the Mallow Search & Rescue at the concert who rushed to the aid of the victim until the emergency service arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.