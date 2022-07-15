Armed Gardaí investigating North Cork thefts discover nine stolen trailers in city

Gardaí investigating a spate of thefts in rural north Cork have discovered nine stolen trailers, horseboxes and a diesel bowser in the city.

On Thursday morning searches were conducted in two locations by the Fermoy gardaí detective branch alongside the Fermoy regular units, the Cork north roads policing unit, the Mallow detective and drugs unit, and the armed support unit and detectives from the Cork city division.

Now gardaí are trying to identify the owners of all the seized stolen property so it can be returned.

A garda spokesperson said: "These searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into recent thefts of trailers and horse boxes in the Cork North Division."

Nine trailers were discovered

"Nine horseboxes and trailers and a diesel bowser, all suspected to be stolen property were seized. One trailer seized during the search has already been positively identified by the owner as recently stolen from a rural location in the Fermoy District.

"Investigating Gardaí are continuing to establish the owners of all the property seized during this operation. We are seeking your help in identifying this property so it can be returned to its rightful owners. Please contact Fermoy garda station 24/7 on 025 82100 and one of our investigating detectives will be in touch," they added.

This follows a series of GPS thefts on North Cork farms reported by gardaí last month.

Gardaí in Cork are warning the farming community to make sure farm machinery is parked securely overnight after a spate of GPS device thefts across the county.

Thieves had been stealing the GPS devices which are fitted to tractors to map terrain and can cost in the region of €3,000. The devices are widely used by farmers in Ireland as they can help to increase yields.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said gardaí have seen a series of GPS device thefts from farms, specifically in North Cork.