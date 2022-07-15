Cork volunteers send crutches, wheelchairs, walking canes and frames to Ukraine

The container will be taken to the town of Minsk Mazowiecki, just east of Warsaw, before going to the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka
(Left to right) Noel and Aibhin O'Riordan, Ryan's SuperValu Glanmire, Ger O'Dea, National Ambulance Service Community Engagement Manager, Derek O'Kelly-Lynch, Jenkinson Logistics, Margaret Keohane and Patrica O'Callaghan, both Keohane Pallets, former Senator John Gilroy, Nictor Danylyuk, Ukrainian Community (Shtab Pivdnya), John O'Connell, Project ESPWA, Michael Foley, Aaron Daly, both CS&R, Jim Quinn, Team Gilroy, Chris O'Shea, CS&R and Gary Walsh, CS&R Manager, with a consignment of medical equipment bound for hospitals in the Ukraine, at CS&R Container Storage & Repair, Tivoli Dock, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 17:55
Sean O’Riordan

A shipment of medical aid organised by a group of Cork volunteers for the victims of the war in Ukraine is to head to Poland, where it will be sent across the border to hospitals trying to rehabilitate soldiers and civilians injured during the Russian onslaught.

It’s expected that more than 1,000 injured people will benefit from the container shipment, which is full of crutches, wheelchairs, walking canes, walking frames, medical support boots and other miscellaneous medical items.

The container will be taken to the town of Minsk Mazowiecki, just east of Warsaw. From there the Polish Red Cross will ensure it goes directly to the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, where its mayor, George Erko, will oversee distribution to a number of local hospitals.

Borodyanka has a population of about 12,000, and is situated to the northwest of the country's capital Kyiv. It was one of the war-ravaged towns visited by Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he toured Ukraine and met with its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mayor Erko has written to the Cork voluntary group, 'Crutches4Ukraine', thanking them for their efforts.

He will shortly meet up in Poland with 'Crutches4Ukraine' founder, Glanmire-based former senator John Gilroy, who is going there to discuss what other aid his volunteers can provide.

Mr Erko wrote: "The price paid by Ukraine in this fight is extremely high and barely manageable. It has led to humanitarian crisis. We have hospitals in dire need of rehabilitation equipment."

Mr Gilroy said without the efforts of ordinary people, supporting businesses and organisations like the National Ambulance Service, and the Red Cross in Ireland, Poland and Ukraine the shipment would never be made.

Collection points for the supplies were set up at Ryan’s SuperValu in Glanmire and Togher, while Keohane Pallets donated the pallets. Mr Gilroy said Jenkinson Logistics, based in Little Island, are helping with the logistics and shipping of the container.

The company is also sponsoring the freight transport all the way to Poland.

“John O’Connell from Inniscarra rang us one day saying he knew where he could get supplies of adult nappies, which are also badly needed out there. He drove up and down to Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, twice in one day to ensure we got them in time,” Mr Gilroy said.

Mr O’Connell has a track history in humanitarian aid, working for ESPWA, an organisation which helps orphanages in Haiti and Honduras.

Ukrainian refugees living in the Cork region also donated a number of badly needed items for their comrades back home.

“This has been a huge logistical effort involving many ordinary people, agencies and companies and I really want to thank all of those involved,” Mr Gilroy said.

