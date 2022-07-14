Covid rates in Munster remain some of the highest in Ireland

Rates of Covid-19 remain high in Munster counties, latest figures have shown, as Ireland witnesses another wave of infections.

Ireland’s positivity rate for the virus is currently 35%, with 981 Covid-19 patients in hospital — 43 of which are in ICU as of 11.30am on Thursday morning.

Incidence rates for the virus are currently based on positive PCR test results, with around 1,207 positive results reported so far this month, a figure more than doubled for antigen tests.

Munster counties account for six of the nine counties with the highest rates of Covid-19 currently, with Laois reporting the highest infection rate of 785.2 per 100,000 people.

This is closely followed by Waterford, which has a rate of 706.7 per 100,000 people, up from 575 two weeks ago, with 821 cases of Covid-19 reported in the county in the two weeks leading up to and including July 12. As of July 13, there were 39 patients being treated for Covid-19 in University Hospital Waterford, two of which were in ICU.

Bordering county Tipperary has a current infection rate of 696.90, with 1,112 cases reported in the past fortnight and 12 patients in hospital, none of which are in ICU as of July 13.

There have been 816 cases of Covid-19 Clare over the past 14 days up to and including July 12, with the infection rate reading 686.8 per 100,000 people.

After Kilkenny, which has reported 678 cases in the past fortnight, Kerry has the next highest rate of infection in Munster at 680.4, reporting 1,005 cases since the end of June.

Limerick, which had the highest infection rate nationally two weeks ago of 579.3 people per 100,000, now has a rate of 674.7. The county has seen 1,315 cases of Covid-19 reported in the past two weeks, with 91 patients in University Hospital Limerick being treated for the virus.

Of this figure, six are in ICU as of July 13, meaning the hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 patients receiving intensive care nationally.

Finally, after Offaly, Cork has the ninth highest Covid-19 rate in the country, but the lowest in Munster, at 635.50 per 100,000. This has increased from 523.5 since the start of July, and overall 3,450 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the county since then.