Woman, 20s, killed in collision with lorry in Waterford

A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford this morning.

The incident occurred on the N25 at Faha near Kilmacthomas at around 8.30am.

Gardaí attended the scene where a car and a lorry had collided. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.