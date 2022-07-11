Teddy's transplant: Cork family facing €60k medical bills after baby's transplant abroad

A Cork family is appealing for help with €60,000 in medical bills from a Belgian hospital after their baby son's lifesaving liver transplant in Belgium.

18-month-old Teddy Good was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect in utero, so his parents expected he would have some heart problems, but a series of medical complications involving his liver have left them €60,000 in debt to a Belgian hospital after they availed of the Treatment Abroad Scheme.

Despite his heart defect causing minimal problems up to now - although he will need surgery in later life - early signs that Teddy's liver was not working properly resulted in a diagnosis of biliary atresia.

"Crumlin Hospital's advice to us was to take Teddy home and have palliative care and let him pass away in three months, four months, five months", said his father Jamie.

"The longest I think they had had a child in that scenario lasted about seven months. So we were kind of looking at that timeframe for Teddy."

However, when they were in Dublin for a routine check-up, they were called into a meeting with a GI specialist, a pediatric surgeon, and their cardiac specialist.

"We are very grateful for Belgium. They saved my son's life. For that I am humbled and I will always owe something to them."

The GI specialist recommended a Kasai procedure which involves connecting the liver to the small intestine, going around the abnormal ducts.

Unfortunately, when they were about to travel, one by one the family tested positive for Covid, adding up to weeks of isolation and delays.

The Kasai procedure is most effective when it is carried out within 60 to 90 days after birth and Covid had eaten into that window.

The Irish Army flew Sheila and Teddy because the plane had to be flown at a certain altitude for the air pressure on Teddy's heart.

Teddy underwent the procedure and at the same time, his appendix was removed as it was on the wrong side. He also had to have a surgery to correct an intestinal malrotation.

Within days, things seemed to be improving and they returned to Cork a few weeks later.

Further medical complications meant it was six months before they knew the procedure hadn't been successful.

A liver transplant was now Teddy's only option. These are not carried out in Ireland for children, and with Teddy's heart condition there was some doubt as to whether any surgeon would agree to perform the operation.

Luckily, his specialist in Crumlin found a contact in Belgium who was able to facilitate the operation there through the Treatment Abroad Scheme administered by the HSE.

Sheila was pregnant and couldn't be considered, but Jamie turned out to be a healthy candidate for a donor and was a blood match for his son.

Jamie and Teddy travelled to Belgium for an assessment and began to prepare for the operation which would see Jamie donating 20% of his liver to his son.

"To be honest, it was the easiest decision I made in my life. In fact, there are some parts of me that feel like it was a coward's decision that I wasn't willing to let him go and deal with the pain and loss that I would go through," he says.

Teddy is showing good signs of improvement since his transplant in February this year.

In February this year, Jamie and Teddy went in for the transplant.

"It was a success really. He's had no rejection from the liver. It's unbelievable. They expected rejection, infection and everything out of Teddy and that just didn't happen."

Unfortunately, Teddy suffered a stroke after the surgery but is recovering well.

Post-surgery, Jamie was recovering in one ward while Sheila and Teddy were in another. Jamie and Sheila would get half an hour per day together due to Covid restrictions.

Her parents travelled over to stay for six weeks to help look after their newborn daughter while Sheila stayed by Teddy's side and Jamie recovered by himself.

"It was the most painful thing I've ever been through. I'll advocate that everybody should donate an organ but be prepared because it is going to hurt. When they turn the drugs off, it hurts.

"But don't get me wrong, I would go through it again in a heartbeat with the hindsight of knowing the pain."

Teddy is eating now, which he could never do before, and the focus has turned to recovery and spending time together as a foursome.

However, the estimated €60,000 medical bills incurred to save Teddy's life are hanging over the family.

Teddy was treated under the Treatment Abroad Scheme, but this carries certain conditions - the patient is treated in the same way as a patient in the EU partner country in which the operation takes place. In Teddy's case, this means that the co-payments applying to a Belgian patient - something the Irish system doesn't have - applies to him.

The Good family were entirely unprepared for this financial burden and are desperate to pay off the debt.

"We don't want to be the Irish couple that came and never paid their bills."

I don't want to mess it up for anybody else. I want other children to get the treatment they need."

With Jamie currently out of work as he recovers from his own surgery and being a full-time carer for Teddy, €60,000 is a huge sum for the family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Good family to pay their bills for the treatment they received in Belgium and also to ensure that Teddy will be able to return to Belgium for his heart surgery when the time comes.

The response is "overwhelming", according to Jamie, with almost €40,000 raised at the time of writing.

To donate to or share the fundraising campaign visit Medical Bills for Teddy's Liver Transplant GoFundMe page.

Any excess funds will be donated to the Cliona Foundation which help families dealing with financial crisis while caring for a child with a life-limiting illness and Heart Children Ireland which provides a range of services to support children who suffer from congenital heart defects and their parents and families.