No affordable properties to rent for people on HAP in Cork City

There are no affordable properties to rent for people on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) in Cork City while there are just 37 nationwide.

That's according to the Simon Communities quarterly Locked Out of the Market report, with the charity saying it represents a "stark decline" in availability.

The properties that are available fall under a standard or discretionary limit in at least one of the four categories.

The fall in available properties represents a 43% decrease on the 80 properties that were available within at least one HAP category last March.

The charity surveyed 16 areas over three days and found there were only 657 unique properties available to rent at any price.

This represents a decrease of 11% from the 737 properties available to rent in the March report.

Of the 37 "affordable" properties, only two were affordable under a standard HAP limit. The remaining 35 fell under discretionary rates.

"The supply of properties within HAP limits was predominantly available in Dublin," said the Simon Communities. "27 of the total 37 HAP properties were found in the three Dublin areas examined (Dublin City Centre, Dublin City North and Dublin City South)."

Properties for rent within HAP limits outside of Dublin are "worryingly low", it added.

"Nine of the 16 study areas had no properties available to rent in any household category within standard or discretionary HAP limits.

"These were Cork City Centre, Dublin City Centre, Galway City Centre, Galway City Suburbs, Co Leitrim, Limerick City suburbs, Limerick City Centre, Sligo Town, and Portlaoise. This is not unexpected, given the discretionary HAP limit extends to 50% in Dublin, while the rest of the country is limited to only 20%."

The Locked Out of the Market report examines the experience of people on a low income and dependent on HAP to access housing in the private rental market. It considers the availability of properties within both the standard and discretionary HAP limits for four household categories: single person, couple, couple/one parent and one child and couple/one parent and two children.

The June report took into consideration the Housing Minister's plan to increase the discretionary rate to 35% for areas outside Dublin.

If the 35% discretionary rate had been introduced at the time of this study, an additional five HAP properties would have been available.

Wayne Stanley, Simon's Head of Policy, said the depth of the crisis in housing needs to be acknowledged.

"That means we have to start looking for options that can create some breathing room in the housing system.

"The 166,000 vacant homes identified in the census is a starting point."