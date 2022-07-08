Family concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Philip Quigley.
Philip, 40, is missing from his home in Ferrrybank since July 7.
Philip is described as approximately 5' 10" inches in height, with short dark hair and blue/green eyes. It's not known what Philip was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Philip’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.