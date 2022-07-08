Family concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

Philip, 40, is missing from his home in Ferrrybank since July 7
Family concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

Have you seen Philip Quigley?

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 22:16
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Philip Quigley.

Philip, 40, is missing from his home in Ferrrybank since July 7.

Philip is described as approximately 5' 10" inches in height, with short dark hair and blue/green eyes. It's not known what Philip was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Philip’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Fianna Fáil councillor elected mayor of Limerick after death of colleague Jerry O'Dea Fianna Fáil councillor elected mayor of Limerick after death of colleague Jerry O'Dea
Tipp woman found safe and well Tipp woman found safe and well
Families 'terrified' residents' health will deteriorate with Owenacurra closure Families 'terrified' residents' health will deteriorate with Owenacurra closure
Family concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man

Family concerned for welfare of missing Cork man

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices