Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Tipp woman

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing to the public for their help locating a missing woman.
Jodie Mulvihill, 20, was last seen in Cahir on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5.
She is described as being 5'7" and of slim build with auburn hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Jodie was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a pink Under Armour top, white Nike runners and a black Canadian Goose gilet jacket.
Anyone with information on Jodie's whereabouts are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.