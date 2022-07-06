TikTok trend sweeps Cork cinemas as teens suit up to watch 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

A viral trend is sweeping cinemas in Ireland and across the globe in which groups of teenagers show up in suits to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Like many trends popular among teenagers, the “Gentleminion” craze started on TikTok in the US, but now has Irish teens getting suited and booted to watch the newest installment of the Despicable Me series.

It comes as some UK cinemas have banned such groups from entering due to rowdy behaviour, with some of the viral videos showing those taking part cheering and clapping loudly and being disruptive during screenings.

In recent days, a group of Cork teenagers took to the Omniplex in Mahon Point to take part in the trend, leaving other cinemagoers bewildered at the sight of a large group in such formal attire.

One of the teenagers involved, Jamie Looney, 17, told the Irish Examiner that him and his friend had heard the event was being organised and decided to join in as a fun way of celebrating the end of the Leaving Cert.

Minion Stuart, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), Minions Bob and Kevin. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Studios

“Most of the other cinemagoers were partaking in the trend but we got some questionable looks from people in the shopping centre,” he said.

“As for the cinema staff, three staff members who came in after the showing were laughing and filming as we took pictures and acted celebratory in front of the screen so it didn't seem like they had any issues with it.”

He said that he sourced his suit from Cork City charity shops, rounding it out with his school shoes.

"It was a very fun experience so we'll likely go again,” he said.

“My group of friends who went are considering doing it for the Barbie movie set to release next year but we may well go see the next installment in the Despicable Me franchise in our Sunday best again.”

While the Omniplex in Mahon have been contacted for a comment, The Gate Cinema in Cork City said that they had also seen the trend firsthand and believed it to be just a bit of fun.

Movie studio Universal Pictures, which produced the film, has endorsed the #gentleminions trend, tweeting: “To everyone showing up to Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”