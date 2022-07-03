Emergency services at serious Clare collision between two motorcycles and a car

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road collision in Co Clare.
The incident involving two motorcycles and a car occurred on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia Burrin on Sunday afternoon.
The first motorcyclist was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway to be treated for injuries believed to be serious. The second motorcyclist was also taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time.
The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling along the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station at 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.