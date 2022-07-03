Woman, 30s, seriously injured in Kerry crash

A woman in her 30s is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kerry on Saturday evening.
The single vehicle road traffic collision occurred at approximately 9pm at Dooneen, Castleisland, County Kerry.
"The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries," said a garda spokesperson.
The scene is currently being technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators, and the Castleisland Bypass closed at the N21 with local diversions through Castleisland town.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dooneen area between 8:30pm and 9:10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.