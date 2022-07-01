Delay 'deeply frustrating' as election of Limerick mayor likely to take place next year

The Government remains committed to passing legislation which would allow for the direct election of a mayor of Limerick, the minister responsible has said, with an election now likely to take place next year.

A vote in 2019 to create the role passed by a margin of 52.4% to 47.6% and the first holder of the office will remain in place until 2029, with five-year terms thereafter. The officeholder will be paid a junior minister's salary of €137,000.

However, despite Government hopes that the legislation underpinning the mayor would be ready early this year, it is unlikely that the legislation will be brought to Cabinet before the summer recess. Sources said that while the process has taken longer than envisaged, it is planned to have the legislation through the Oireachtas before Christmas with a view to an election next year.

The first mayor will hold the office until the 2029 local elections, after which elections will be made on a five-year basis coinciding with local and European election cycles.

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan said that the delay was "deeply frustrating".

"It's important that we get this right. But we can't get it right without the legislation. It's disrespectful to the people who voted that three years later we're still talking about drafting legislation.

"The Government needs to get the finger out, this is really frustrating. We believe it will be really good for Limerick.

You're talking about the most fundamental change to local government in Ireland in the history of the State. I'd rather it be delayed and right, but it doesn't have to be delayed.

Mr Quinlivan's party colleague, Cllr Tom Collopy, said that there is "real desire" in Limerick for the role to be established.

However, Minister for Local Government Peter Burke told the Irish Examiner that he is committed to the establishment of the role, which he has said would have "real powers".

"I am working hard to ensure the bill to facilitate the new Mayor of Limerick is published shortly. I and the Government are fully committed to delivering on the democratic wishes of the people of Limerick.

"We have had a very significant amount of legislation go through the Oireachtas from our Department which has been time-consuming, however, the Mayor of Limerick bill is on the priority list of legislation and I fully appreciate the urgency attached to it."