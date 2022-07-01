Overnight blaze at former Vita Cortex factory latest in spate of Cork fires

It's the latest in a strong of fires in vacant or derelict buildings in Cork.
Green Watch crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on the Kinsale Road. Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 08:47
Eoin English

Members of the fire brigade attended a blaze in the early hours of this morning at the derelict former Vita Cortex factory on Kinsale Rd in Cork.

Fire fighters were called to the scene at around 4.45am after reports of a fire. 

They dealt with what was described as a small fire but had to return later with five units after reports came in of an even bigger fire.

While garda forensic examination has yet to take place, early indications suggest the fires were started deliberately.

Cork City Fire brigades say the fire is under control now but that dampening down operations are continuing.

It’s the latest in a string of fires in vacant or derelict buildings in Cork, with investigations ongoing into a fire that broke out at the former Loreto Convent building on Lighthouse Hill last weekend.

Just days before, Cork City Fire Brigade attended a blaze at the site of the former Sunset Ridge hotel on Bonfire Night as fires took place all over the city, with a number getting out of hand and requiring the intervention of fire services including those based at Anglesea St and Ballyvolane.

The Vita Cortex site is a formally declared derelict site but has been considered for development, with an apartment block and a discount retail store having featured in pre-planning talks.

Cork
