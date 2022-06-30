Cork woman, 86, breaks arm in fall having been told 'no wheelchairs available' at Dublin Airport

Despite having pre-booked special assistance, staff told the woman that they did not know when wheelchairs would become available as the airport was very busy, according to the woman's daughter-in-law.
Cork woman, 86, breaks arm in fall having been told 'no wheelchairs available' at Dublin Airport

The 86-year-old woman was left with a broken arm.

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 22:27
Eimer McAuley

An 86-year-old woman has been left with a broken arm after she was knocked to the ground by another passenger at Dublin Airport, having been told “no wheelchairs were available” when she landed.

That is despite having pre-booked special assistance for the airport.

The Cork-based woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, was travelling back from Dusseldorf, Germany, with her husband, who is 88, after visiting their daughter who is living there.

'Traumatic' experience

Now, her family is worried that she will “never want to fly again” after the “traumatic” experience.

Dr Eemer Eivers, the woman’s daughter-in-law and a senior research fellow at Dublin College University, says that her parents-in-law were told by ground staff that “there were no wheelchairs available at the time, and that six people on the flight were booked in for special assistance,” when they landed at just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

“Staff told them that they didn’t know when wheelchairs would become available in the airport as things were very busy, but that it would only be a six-minute walk to passport control, so they decided to walk the distance because they knew their grandson was waiting to drive them back to Cork," she said.

“The airport was busy and people were rushing to catch their flights, and one woman who was running through the airport knocked down my mother-in-law on a travelator by accident, much to her horror.

Medics and airport guards arrived, and they told her that her wrist was probably broken. 

"My parents-in-law were told they would likely be waiting for hours in an emergency department in Dublin, so their grandson drove them to Cork so his grandmother could get medical attention.”

Dr Eivers said that after two x-rays in the Cork SwiftCare clinic her mother-in-law had a cast fitted as her arm was broken, and she is now going to have to visit a surgeon.

We are upset that there were no wheelchairs readily available for them when they landed, as they had booked the service in advance," said Dr Eivers.

"At 88 and 86, they shouldn’t have felt that they needed to walk to passport control, through a very busy airport, because they didn’t want other passengers on the plane — including one elderly woman who was on crutches — to be left sitting on the runway waiting on a wheelchair.

My mother-in-law has not gotten much sleep since this incident, and she is in a great deal of pain. 

"We are worried that she will not want to travel through an airport again, and we think that this should be highlighted, as elderly and disabled passengers should be able to travel, and know that their needs will be catered to,”

The Cork-based couple initially pre-booked for special assistance, including the use of a wheelchair, via Aer Lingus, the airline that they flew with.

Aer Lingus 'investigating'

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “When a customer requests wheelchair assistance, Aer Lingus notifies departure and arrival airports to arrange contracted assistance providers. They are responsible for providing necessary support to our customers."

We are currently investigating this matter with our assistance provider at Dublin Airport." 

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport Authority said: “DAA cannot comment on individual incidents which take place in any of the airports we operate, as we have a duty to protect the confidentiality of all passengers who engage directly with our ambulance personnel, airport police emergency first responders, and other staff who administer first aid as a result of any medical incident or accident at the airport. 

"Where further medical attention is required, and the passenger agrees to such help, our trained professionals will always assist passengers by calling for such assistance."

Read More

Persisting travel problems in Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus flights cancelled 

More in this section

Behind the bars Waterford woman jailed for manslaughter of newborn daughter found dead in hospital bin
Delay of incinerated baby organ report 'scandalous' Delay of incinerated baby organ report 'scandalous'
'There's nobody to call': Parkinson's patients seek more supports 'There's nobody to call': Parkinson's patients seek more supports
#Dublin AirportOrganisation: Aer LingusOrganisation: DAA
<p>Natasha Cummins and Aiden Spencer claim the Cork City Coroner that oversaw the inquest into the death of their son Tommy did not adequately direct the jury on certain matters, particularly on the use at University Hospital Waterford (pictured) of the contraction augmentation drug Oxytocin during the delivery of their baby son. File picture: Denis Minihane</p>

No evidence to support inquest verdict Waterford couple's baby died of natural causes, court told

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices