While the young boy has recovered significantly, he currently is dealing with mild weakness on the right side of his body and issues with his speech.
Boy, 11, developed meningitis 'on a background of Covid-19 infection', CUH research finds

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 17:56
Sarah Slater

An 11-year-old boy developed meningitis after contracting Covid-19, doctors at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have found.

The boy, with a subdural empyema with a background of Covid-19 infection, was initially treated for paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome temporally associated with Covid-19 (PIMS-TS).

This is a new condition that happens weeks after someone has had the virus that causes Covid-19. 

It causes swelling throughout the body, which is one way your immune system fights off infection, injury, and disease, the study shows.

Doctors are still learning how to treat PIMS-TS in the best way possible, and are currently attempting to ‘turn off’ an immune system to stop the inflammation and then to ‘reset’ it to reduce the risk of long-term damage.

Unfortunately, there are no specific blood tests to diagnose PIMS-TS, so doctors have to look at the symptoms to determine if a patient has it.

The boy was subsequently diagnosed with streptococcal meningitis with subdural empyema, which can spread to the brain.

The young boy presented with intermittent nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness after being diagnosed with Covid-19 seven days previously. He was discharged from the hospital’s emergency department after normal blood tests, a chest x-ray, and systemic and neurological examinations.

He presented again four days later and was admitted with pyrexia for over five days, as well as headache, myalgia, anorexia, tiredness, conjunctivitis, sensitivity to sunlight, vomiting, and lack of appetite. The boy subsequently was treated and was discharged 48 hours later.

However, he presented a third time at the hospital, seven days after being discharged, with a one-day history of fever, frontal headaches, lethargy, and vomiting. He was treated with IV fluids and other medications.

His condition deteriorated rapidly, and a CT-brain scan was carried out which revealed puss around the brain. A decision to intubate, ventilate, and transfer to another hospital was made.

Symptoms can be subtle

Study co-author Cian Duggan, from the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health in CUH, said the young boy had a “severe intracranial infection on a background of Covid-19 infection, requiring intubation, ventilation, transfer to a tertiary unit, craniectomy, and intracranial drain which was removed after 20 days”. 

While the young boy has recovered significantly, he currently is dealing with mild weakness on the right side of his body and issues with his speech as a result of his health battle.

Mr Duggan warned: “Cerebral abscesses can arise as a complication of another infection. 

Clinical symptoms can be subtle and they may present in a gradual way with harmful effects. PIMS-TS is a novel and important diagnosis in the current Covid-19 pandemic."

He added that clinical and laboratory diagnoses can be difficult due to their similarity to other health conditions.

The study, titled Streptococcal Intracranial Empyema with Concurrent Covid-19 Infection, features in this month’s edition of the Irish Medical Journal.

