Limerick councillor Jerry O’Dea laid to rest on day he was to be elected mayor

Renowned Limerick publican and Fianna Fáil councillor Jerry O’Dea was remembered at his funeral Mass as a “devoted father” who worked tirelessly for his community.

Mr O’Dea, 55, who died suddenly last Saturday, had been due to be elected Mayor of Limerick City and County on Thursday.

"This is not where we expected to be today,” said Fr Frank O’Connor of St John’s parish at the funeral Mass.

We expected to be somewhere else for another milestone moment in Jerry’s life, but we gather here with his beloved family and extend our deepest sympathy.

“We have just heard that beautiful song ‘Forever Young’, and that’s how we will hold Jerry in our hearts, that’s how we will remember him.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had led tributes earlier this week, while public books of condolence were opened at Limerick City and Council offices. The tricolour flew at half-mast at the council headquarters, it was heard.

The funeral of Limerick councillor Jerry O'Dea at St John's Cathedral. Picture Brendan Gleeson

A large gathering of mourners, including TDs Maurice Quinlivan, Willie O’Dea, and Brian Leddin, outgoing Limerick mayor Daniel Butler, and representatives of several local sports clubs that had been sponsored and supported by Mr O’Dea were in attendance.

Symbols of Mr O’Dea’s life were placed beside his coffin under a framed photograph of the late politician.

A painting by his late mother Margaret of the coastal town of Kilkee, Co Cork, represented his “love of art” and the family’s summer holiday retreat, while a cookbook symbolised his “love of the finer things in life”.

A miniature model of the Limerick Treaty Stone was also brought forward, representing his obliging nature and “pride in Limerick”.

'Devoted and dedicated father'

In a loving tribute, Mr O’Dea’s brother, Andrew O’Dea told mourners his late brother had been “unique, kind, giving, and free-spirited”.

Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler accompanied by county councillors and TDs at the funeral. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“Every one of you will have known a different Jerry to me, you would have all loved him for different reasons — maybe it was because he was your devoted and dedicated father, maybe it was because he was generous to a fault, maybe it was because he pulled you the perfect pint,” he said.

Maybe he went out of his way to help you as a councillor, maybe he sorted out that bus for your supporters' club for that special away match, maybe he got the potholes filled in at the bottom of your road."

He added: “You all have your own versions of Jerry. My Jerry was a shrewd negotiator with an uncanny ability to strike a deal and a keen eye for investment in the local economy.

“He wasn’t perfect, he made mistakes, at times he was infuriating — like all of us, I suppose — but he did his best to put things right in the end.

“My Jerry was mischievous, funny, sharp as a pin, so, there you have it, in a nutshell.

He was a devoted father, loving son, generous uncle, selfless friend, dedicated community member, astute businessman, avid sports supporter, and the best brother you could possibly hope to have.”

Afterwards, the funeral cortège briefly paused outside Mr O’Dea’s pub at Mulgrave St, before continuing on its way to his final resting place at Crecora Cemetery.

Mr O’Dea, a former mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, is survived by his father, brother, sisters, son and daughter, and their mother.