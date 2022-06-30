Scheme will see buyers in Cork get affordable houses 20% cheaper than market price

Affordable houses planned by Cork County Council will be generally 20% cheaper than the market price, according to new guidelines drawn up by the local authority.

The Affordable Housing Scheme is aimed at people who have higher incomes than would qualify them for Social Housing, but not enough earning power to get them a mortgage from a financial institution.

The county council’s new guidelines will allow eligible people to apply for Affordable Housing units within their own municipal district area, or up to a 10km radius outside it.

The council has set the ceiling for eligibility for the scheme at three-and-a-half times the gross wages of a couple per year, but this cannot exceed 85.5% of the market value of the house. For example, if the house has a market value of €300,000 the couple’s joint gross income per year cannot exceed €72,825.

Details of the new policy drawn up by the council were revealed by its director of housing, Maurice Manning.

The county council is currently carrying out a countywide survey to find out how many people would be interested in applying for Affordable Housing Schemes and where they live, in order to prioritise building in areas where there is highest demand.

It is expected that the results of the survey will show a high level of the ‘squeezed middle’ who earn too much to qualify for a council house, but too little to buy one on the open market, especially as the cost of private housing continues to rise.

The local authority has landbanks in several areas and will utilise them for such housing schemes in areas where the demand is.

Mr Manning said that Cork County Council will advertise the availability of affordable homes three months before they are set to be completed so those interested in acquiring them can apply. The houses will be advertised both in newspapers and on the council’s website.

He said that, in general, such houses will only be made available to first-time buyers. In a report to councillors, Mr Manning said there will be some exceptions to this rule, but he didn’t specify what they are.

'Huge need' for houses

The council will take a percentage equity share in the house equal to the difference between the market value of it and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the property. The council’s equity share may be subsequently redeemed by the purchaser by making payments to the local authority.

The Fianna Fáil leader on the county council, Seamus McGrath, welcomed the plans.

“There is a huge need for these (houses). We have a number of sites we need to develop for them, and we need a scheme of priorities in place (for where the need is greatest),” he said.

Mr McGrath said the criteria providing priority for people living in, or within 10kms of a municipal district area - of which there are eight in the county - “gives local applicants a fair crack of the whip.”

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy, who represents the Bandon/Kinsale municipal district, said he’s already aware of “huge response” from people who want affordable housing.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearoid Murphy, who represents the more rural Kanturk/Mallow municipal district, said the criteria will allow people to remain in their communities, making them more sustainable.