Visiting restrictions at Kerry hospital due to soaring Covid cases 

Visiting restrictions have been put in place at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee amid soaring Covid-19 cases in the county

The 14-day incidence for Kerry is currently trending at 430.6 — among the highest in the country and twice that of other counties.

On Tuesday, there were 751 Covid patients in hospitals in Ireland — a situation that sparked calls to restart a regime of Covid-19 testing for all people coming to emergency departments.

"Unfortunately, the county of Kerry is now experiencing a very high incidence of Covid-19,” the hospital said.

The consequence of this high incidence rate is that UHK has a significantly increased number of Covid-19 inpatients at the hospital, along with a high level of emergency presentations."

The hospital is to allow just one prearranged visit per week in general wards, unless on compassionate grounds. In the maternity wing, partners are allowed to attend for antenatal and labour, but no children are allowed into the maternity department.

Palliative care is also by appointment.

The hospital had reinstated visiting arrangements on a safe and structured basis, in recognition of the importance of visitors for patients and their families.

UHK management said it considered the continuing increasing Covid-19 numbers in making the decision, stating visiting arrangements have been revised in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff.

The new arrangements are in place from Wednesday and will be reviewed weekly.

“University Hospital Kerry empathises with and understands that this announcement will make it difficult for many families, however, our priority is to continue to keep your loved ones safe while in the care of UHK, as well maintain the safety and wellbeing of staff at the hospital."

UHK has in place some alternative means of keeping in contact with loved ones, it added. This includes a specific email address for direct messages and a facility for video calls.

The UHK visiting coordinator may be contacted on 087-113 8053. Visiting outside of the designated times will be on compassionate grounds only.