Department of Transport refuses calls to publish all-island rail model

The Department of Transport has refused calls to outline the model it is using for a review of the island’s rail network, saying it will only do so after the study is complete.

Rail campaigners have urged it to publish its methodology for the study, after a review of one rail line claimed that even with significant improvements, fewer than 1% of people would shift from other transport to travel by train.

That study, on the Waterford to Limerick train, has been blasted as “absurd” and “lacking vision” by one group.

It was conducted by engineering firm Arup as part of the multimillion-euro upgrade to the N24 Waterford to Limerick road.

It is working on the all-island review of the rail network with the governments of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport confirmed it has no plans to release the modelling for the study until the report is completed towards the end of this year.

The spokesperson said: "The All-Island Strategic Rail Review is ongoing and being progressed by Arup in line with the Terms of Reference. A public consultation process ran from 26th November to 21st January this year.

"Submissions made as part of that public consultation have been considered and will inform the rest of the Review.

"A final report is expected in quarter 4 of this year where the rationale for methodology and modelling will be made clear."

Clarity on 'absurdly small' increase

Diarmuid McGrath, chairman of lobby group South East on Track, said the modeling should be made clear, particularly following controversy over the N24 report returning the "absurdly small" figure of a 0.3% increase in footfall.

"We definitely need to see the modeling," Mr McGrath said.

"We're disappointed that the all-island review's modeling isn't being released and we hope that the terms of reference are quite different compared to the N24 report and can be more strategic and thoughtful."

He was supported by Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh who said that the modelling in the wider review is too important not to be released.

"We need to think about a longer time frame, a 100-year investment for rail and the all-island strategic review is the more important piece in this," the Green Party TD said.

Improved timetables 'vital'

"The numbers in the N24 report surprised me. In terms of any reopening of rail that we've seen before there is always a higher than expected increase to passenger numbers so it's surprising to see that extra provision of service wouldn't lead to an increase in passenger numbers."

He added that improved timetables are vital, as at present passengers "can't arrive in Waterford at commuting time" from Limerick or Kilkenny, with 11.30am the earliest arrival time.

The N24 report examined improving rail services by boosting frequency to an hourly service during peak periods, increasing it to hourly trains Limerick and Waterford and upping the speed.