19-year-old in critical condition after Bandon collision

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition following a serious collision in Bandon, Co Cork.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle incident that occurred on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane.

The vehicle left the road and hit trees at about 12.20am on Tuesday morning.

The driver was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The road is currently being examined by collision forensic investigators. It remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and was travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday morning is asked to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.