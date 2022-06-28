Blasket Centre eyes 63,000 visitors a year after €3m revamp

Almost €3m has been invested in a revamp of Dingle's Blasket Centre, Ionad an Bhlascaoid, as it aims to increase its 50,000 per year visitor numbers.

Controversial at the outset, Ionad an Bhlascaoid was officially opened in 1994 by then finance minister Bertie Ahern, telling the story of the Blasket Islands and the tiny Irish-speaking community who lived there until the mid-20th century.

Planned in the late 1980s by a local heritage organisation, the Fondúireacht, and with support from the late Charles Haughey, the centre in Dún Chaoin met with huge opposition from environmentalists, heritage commentators, and artists.

It was the costliest of the Office of Public Works (OPW) visitor centres, which were largely funded by EU structural funds and in March 1993 was estimated to cost €3.8m.

However, the Blasket Centre has proved a success with around 50,000 visitors a year and it has now become a focal point for cultural events, exhibitions, and talks.

It contains an archive of materials and writings, including some of the personal papers of the late Charles J Haughey.

Much of the archive focuses on Inisvickillane, the most southerly Blasket which had been Haughey's summer home, but it also contains documents tracking his attempts to reintroduce the sea eagle and other species.

Official opening

Fáilte Ireland is involved in the latest revamp along with the OPW and the Department of Heritage and it is expected the facelift will help drive visitor numbers to 63,000 within five years.

Some 20 local people are employed in the centre, which tells the story of the writers' island and its people, many of whom emigrated to the US.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan beside a series of illustrations of Blasket Islanders. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

“Adjacent to the recently opened viewing platform with spectacular views over the Blasket Islands, the project includes a total transformation of the centre’s exhibitions to deliver an authentic and imaginative retelling of the story of the Blasket Islands, their rich heritage, and their literature, which is of national and international significance,” a spokeswoman said.

Welcoming the official opening of the centre, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said: “The story of the Blasket Islands is one of great interest to domestic and international audiences.

"The renewed visitor experience at the Blasket Centre is an exciting and imaginative opportunity for visitors to engage with the richness of that culture."

Seán Ó Cearna, the youngest and only living Blasket Islander, looking at a portrait of his uncle, Seán Sheáin Í Chearnaigh. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

Orla Carroll, director of product development at Fáilte Ireland, hailed the growing success of the project.

"Investing in standout attractions that tell the rich story of Irish heritage creates new and unique reasons for visitors to choose Ireland while creating employment in rural Ireland and its urban centres," she said.