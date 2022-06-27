June gloom: Cork, Kerry and others hit with yellow rainfall warnings

Over the coming hours, rainfall warnings will come into place for five counties
Outbreaks of rain will extend to all parts of the country as we head into the evening. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 15:39
Michelle McGlynn

As we head into the final days of June, it seems sunshine and blue skies are still a way off, as Met Éireann has issued fresh rainfall warnings.

Five counties are currently affected by the warnings, which come into place on Monday evening and run into Tuesday.

Galway, Mayo and Kerry can expect spells of heavy rain, localised flooding and possible isolated thunderstorms between now and 10am tomorrow morning.

A second yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, running from 6pm on Monday evening until midday on Tuesday. The forecast shows spells of heavy rain, which will be heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas. There is a possibility of localised flooding and thunderstorms.

The final rain warning will come into affect at 10pm on Monday night in Waterford and will remain in place until 2pm tomorrow afternoon. Met Éireann expects there to be heavy rain, once again heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas. People should be prepared for localised flooding and some thunderstorms.

Elsewhere in the country, outbreaks of rain will extend to all parts of the country as we head into Monday evening. These showers will turn more persistent and occasionally heavy at times.

There is a wet and blustery night ahead, with widespread rain turning to showers, with some expected to be heavy or thundery at times. There is a risk of spot flooding, especially in south Munster.

Tuesday will start out dull and wet with widespread heavy showers. Brighter sunny spells will move into the west although some scattered heavy showers will continue.

Into the afternoon, there will be brighter showery conditions and this rain will become more isolated towards the evening.

Weather
